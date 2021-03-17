ContainersMiddle EastTech

ZIM bolsters its e-bill of lading investments

Sam Chambers Sam ChambersMarch 17, 2021
0 16 1 minute read

Israeli carrier ZIM is pushing its ambitions to ditch paper from bills off lading with a further investment in a local tech firm.

ZIM and Marius Nacht, an Israeli investor, have jointly invested in a Series B financing round of WAVE BL, a developer of a blockchain-backed e-bill of lading. The two investors co-lead a round of approximately $8m.

ZIM pioneered the first paperless electronic bill of lading pilot in the shipping industry in 2017 using WAVE BL’s platform and has since widely expanded its use. Electronic bill of lading is currently offered to ZIM customers worldwide, requiring only a simple onboarding process which is supported by ZIM.

ZIM president and CEO Eli Glickman commented: “Today, ZIM is an industry leader in paperless shipping processes, and we are seeing growing interest from others in our sector to adopt the platform reflecting the significant benefits it provides to both customers and carriers.”

Tags
Sam Chambers Sam ChambersMarch 17, 2021
0 16 1 minute read
Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button