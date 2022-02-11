ZIM charters 13 ships from Navios

The $870m deal comprises five secondhand vessels and eight newbuild vessels. The five secondhand vessels which range from 3,500 to 4,360 teu and are expected to be delivered in the first and second quarters of 2022, while the eight 5,300 teu wide beam newbuilds are scheduled to be delivered during the third quarter of 2023 through the fourth quarter of 2024. The charter duration of the secondhand vessels is up to 4.5 years, while the charter duration of the newbuild vessels is up to 5.3 years.