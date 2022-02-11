ZIM charters 13 ships from Navios
Israeli carrier ZIM has signed a big charter deal for 13 ships with Navios Maritime Partners.
The $870m deal comprises five secondhand vessels and eight newbuild vessels. The five secondhand vessels which range from 3,500 to 4,360 teu and are expected to be delivered in the first and second quarters of 2022, while the eight 5,300 teu wide beam newbuilds are scheduled to be delivered during the third quarter of 2023 through the fourth quarter of 2024. The charter duration of the secondhand vessels is up to 4.5 years, while the charter duration of the newbuild vessels is up to 5.3 years.
This transaction enhances our position as a global niche operator
Eli Glickman, ZIM President and CEO, stated: “With this latest chartering transaction, we continue to execute on our strategy of chartering-in highly versatile vessels to best serve our customers and meet significant and sustained demand across our global network. This transaction enhances our position as a global niche operator, contributing immediate much needed tonnage in required sizes, as well as securing additional high-quality and cost-effective capacity to meet growing demand in the future.”