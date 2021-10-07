ZIM debuts digital freight forwarding business

Israeli carrier ZIM has debuted a new division, Ship4wd, a digital freight forwarding platform. Ship4wd will target US and Canadian small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) importing and exporting from China, Vietnam and Israel.

The platform offering consists of both sea and air shipping services up to the final destination, including land and rail transport.

Eli Glickman, ZIM president and CEO, said: “As a leader of the accelerating digitalisation trend within the shipping industry, we are leveraging our expertise to launch an independent digital multi-function freight forwarder, consistent with our strategy of developing growth engines adjacent to our core business. We are aiming to enable everyone to be a self-shipper



Glickman said the global need for digital services via personal mobile phones and tablets is increasing, especially among small and medium businesses.

Assaf Tiran, who heads ZIM’s digital innovation division, added: “Similar to the way other groundbreaking platforms such as Airbnb in tourism and Uber in transportation have transformed their industries, we are aiming to enable everyone to be a self-shipper, by simplifying and streamlining the transfer of goods worldwide down to its essence – a few clicks shipping solution.”