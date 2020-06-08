ZIM debuts eZ Quote

Israeli carrier ZIM has joined the likes of Maersk, Hapag-Lloyd, CMA CGM and Evergreen in offering instant spot booking via its website.

Called eZ Quote, the new digital service allows for instant spot quoting and booking, including guaranteed space onboard vessels. It will be rolled out globally in stages, supporting standard dry-van containers only at this stage.

“EZ Quote aims to make quoting and booking as easy as booking a flight or any other service online,” said Assaf Tiran, ZIM’s vice president for global customer service. “Customers will benefit from priority booking confirmation, loading guarantee, along with a timely delivery.”