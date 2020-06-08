ZIM debuts eZ Quote

June 8th, 2020 Containers, Middle East 0 comments

Israeli carrier ZIM has joined the likes of Maersk, Hapag-Lloyd, CMA CGM and Evergreen in offering instant spot booking via its website.

Called eZ Quote, the new digital service allows for instant spot quoting and booking, including guaranteed space onboard vessels. It will be rolled out globally in stages, supporting standard dry-van containers only at this stage.

“EZ Quote aims to make quoting and booking as easy as booking a flight or any other service online,” said Assaf Tiran, ZIM’s vice president for global customer service. “Customers will benefit from priority booking confirmation, loading guarantee, along with a timely delivery.”

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

