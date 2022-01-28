ZIM ditches 2M on two routes to the US

Israeli carrier ZIM has provided an update with how it intends to cooperate with 2M, the container alliance operated by MSC and Maersk. In summary, ZIM, which has steadfastly remained out of the global liner alliance set-up, is stepping back on a couple of routes to go it alone, while renewing ties with 2M on routes from Asia to the east coast of the US.

ZIM and the 2M alliance partners have agreed to extend their existing operational collaboration agreement on the Asia – US East Coast and Asia – US Gulf Coast trades based on a full slot exchange and vessel sharing agreement. The new agreement is expected to be concluded by the beginning of February 2022 and become effective on April 1, 2022.

In addition, ZIM will launch ZIM Med Pacific (ZMP), an independent pendulum service on the Asia to Mediterranean and Pacific northwest (PNW) trades, and the current collaboration with the 2M partners on these trades will be terminated from the start of April.

Eli Glickman, ZIM president and CEO, commented: “Over the past several months, we have secured the necessary short- and long-term capacity to allow us to meet growing demand and competitively serve our customers, particularly on the various transpacific routes, a key trade for ZIM. We are pleased to continue our collaboration with the 2M partners on the Asia to USEC and USGC trades and to launch a new, independent pendulum service to connect the Far East with the Mediterranean and the PNW.”