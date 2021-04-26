ZIM establishes scanning JV

Haifa-based container liner shipping company ZIM has established a new joint venture company called ZIMARK.

The other partner in this new business is the Israeli start-up Sodyo which brings to ZIMARK the next generation scanning technology it has created. This is based on colourful markers, image recognition and advanced algorithms.

ZIM is also making an unspecified direct equity investment in Sodyo.

Eli Glickman, CEO of ZIM, commented: “ZIMARK’s new disruptive technology has the potential to revolutionize scanning, with an impact on shipping and logistics consistent with landmark innovations that have transformed other industries. We expect ZIMARK’s advantages, such as long-range scanning capabilities, scanning of multiple items simultaneously and other ground-breaking features to provide significant performance, cost, and efficiency benefits to the maritime, logistics and supply chain industries.”