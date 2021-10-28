Zim Kingston lost more than 100 boxes overboard, significantly more than first reported

Initial reports indicated that the Zim Kingston boxship lost 40 containers overboard during stormy weather on October 22. That number has been revised upward to more than 100 boxes.

The Canadian Coast Guard said on Wednesday that 109 containers were found by investigators to be missing. The number of missing containers with hazardous goods has not risen since the original report; two containers with hazardous materials remain in the waters off the coast of British Columbia.

Several containers have now washed ashore in a remote wilderness area at the north end of Vancouver Island.

Once the fire onboard the vessel has been fully extinguished, the salvage team will focus on retrieving the containers.