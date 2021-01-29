AmericasContainersFinance and InsuranceMiddle East

ZIM makes disappointing NYSE debut

Sam Chambers Sam ChambersJanuary 29, 2021
The first shipping IPO in New York since 2015 disappointed yesterday, especially considering it was a container offering with liners experiencing record profits at the moment.

Israeli carrier ZIM’s IPO fell 23.2% on the first day of trading at the New York Stock Exchange with shares closing at $11.52, having started out at $15.

ZIM sold 14.5m shares at $15 a share, considerably fewer than both the 17.5m shares the company had been aiming to offer and the IPO’s expected $16- to $19-a-share price range.

Another containerline, South Korea’s SM Line, has said this week it is looking to follow in ZIM’s footsteps with an IPO in Seoul.

