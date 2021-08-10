ContainersEuropeTech

ZIM readies AI solutions for its shipping operations

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersAugust 10, 2021
0 349 1 minute read
ZIM

Israeli carrier ZIM is set to deploy greater use of artificial intelligence in its daily operations following a tie-up with Tel Aviv-based Data Science Group.

The two firms will collaborate to create AI and machine learning solutions for shipping. The aim is to develop advanced models to forecast demand and plan shipping routes, automate logistical processes. They will do this while analysing the data accumulated from ZIM’s shipping fleet.

Eli Glickman, president and CEO of ZIM, said: “Integrating smart solutions into ZIM’s technological apparatus is a central aspect of our vision to lead the field of maritime transportation by using a variety of advanced technologies. We chose DSG, a leader in the world of artificial intelligence with experience working on large-scale, international projects in the field, and we are convinced that this collaboration will lead to the realisation of this vision while promoting innovation and groundbreaking developments.”

Tags
Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersAugust 10, 2021
0 349 1 minute read
Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button