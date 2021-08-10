ZIM readies AI solutions for its shipping operations

Israeli carrier ZIM is set to deploy greater use of artificial intelligence in its daily operations following a tie-up with Tel Aviv-based Data Science Group.

The two firms will collaborate to create AI and machine learning solutions for shipping. The aim is to develop advanced models to forecast demand and plan shipping routes, automate logistical processes. They will do this while analysing the data accumulated from ZIM’s shipping fleet.

Eli Glickman, president and CEO of ZIM, said: “Integrating smart solutions into ZIM’s technological apparatus is a central aspect of our vision to lead the field of maritime transportation by using a variety of advanced technologies. We chose DSG, a leader in the world of artificial intelligence with experience working on large-scale, international projects in the field, and we are convinced that this collaboration will lead to the realisation of this vision while promoting innovation and groundbreaking developments.”