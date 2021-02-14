ContainersFinance and InsuranceGreater ChinaMiddle East

ZIM seals deal for 10 Seaspan newbuilds

Sam Chambers Sam ChambersFebruary 15, 2021
Israeli carrier ZIM has a struck a deal worth more than a $1bn with Seaspan, one of the world’s largest containership charterers, for a series of LNG-fuelled ships.

The ten 15,000 teu vessels, to be built at South Korea’s Samsung Heavy Industries, will be deployed on ZIM’s Asia – US East Coast trade when they deliver.

Eli Glickman, ZIM president and CEO, stated: “This is a milestone agreement for ZIM, valued in excess of $1bn.”

Bing Chen, chairman, president and CEO of Seaspan, added: “We are very pleased to partner with ZIM to facilitate our customer’s industry leading environmental initiative. This transaction signifies both ZIM’s and Seaspan’s commitment to ESG principles, carbon reduction, and resolve to contribute to a greener business community in the future.”

Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

