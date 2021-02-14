ZIM seals deal for 10 Seaspan newbuilds

Israeli carrier ZIM has a struck a deal worth more than a $1bn with Seaspan, one of the world’s largest containership charterers, for a series of LNG-fuelled ships.

The ten 15,000 teu vessels, to be built at South Korea’s Samsung Heavy Industries, will be deployed on ZIM’s Asia – US East Coast trade when they deliver.

Eli Glickman, ZIM president and CEO, stated: “This is a milestone agreement for ZIM, valued in excess of $1bn.”

Bing Chen, chairman, president and CEO of Seaspan, added: “We are very pleased to partner with ZIM to facilitate our customer’s industry leading environmental initiative. This transaction signifies both ZIM’s and Seaspan’s commitment to ESG principles, carbon reduction, and resolve to contribute to a greener business community in the future.”