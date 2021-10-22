Zodiac Maritime books four dual-fuel car carriers at CIMC Raffles

Eyal Ofer-led Zodiac Maritime has booked four LNG dual-fuel pure car, truck carrier (PCTC) newbuildings at Yantai CIMC Raffles Shipyard in China. The deal includes multiple options for up to 12 7,000 ceu units worth around $83m each.

Delivery is expected to start in 2023. The 199.9 m long ships will adopt the design plan of the Shanghai Ship Research and Design Institute (SDARI) with two sets of C-type LNG storage tanks.

Zodiac currently operates a fleet of 13 PCTCs, built between 1994 and 2018. According to VesselsValue, Zodiac also signed a deal with Xiamen Shipbuilding Industry Corporation to order two other PCTCs of similar size and design, expected to deliver in 2024. Assuming all options are exercised, Zodiac will have 14 car carriers on order, worth more than $1.1bn.