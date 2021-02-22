AsiaContainersEuropeShipyards

Zodiac Maritime in for four DSME boxships

Sam Chambers Sam ChambersFebruary 22, 2021
0 75 1 minute read
Klaus Kehrls/ MarineTraffic

Eyal Ofer-led Zodiac Maritime has been revealed as the European owner ordering boxships at Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME).

The Korean yard revealed last week an order for four containerships without specifying the name of the buyer.

Clarkson Research Services in its latest weekly report reveals Zodiac Maritime is the buyer, paying $109.5m per unit for four 15,000 teu options at DSME.

The conventionally fuelled ships will feature scrubbers and will deliver in the first half of 2023.

Zodiac Maritime’s boxship fleet is growing fast, but not as quickly as at Eastern Pacific Shipping, run by Ofer’s brother, Idan. Latest data from Alphaliner shows Eastern Pacific’s spate of ordering in recent months will see it leapfrog Zodiac and others into third spot on the league of top non-operating containership owners.

Tags
Sam Chambers Sam ChambersFebruary 22, 2021
0 75 1 minute read
Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button