Zodiac Maritime in for four DSME boxships

Eyal Ofer-led Zodiac Maritime has been revealed as the European owner ordering boxships at Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME).

The Korean yard revealed last week an order for four containerships without specifying the name of the buyer.

Clarkson Research Services in its latest weekly report reveals Zodiac Maritime is the buyer, paying $109.5m per unit for four 15,000 teu options at DSME.

The conventionally fuelled ships will feature scrubbers and will deliver in the first half of 2023.

Zodiac Maritime’s boxship fleet is growing fast, but not as quickly as at Eastern Pacific Shipping, run by Ofer’s brother, Idan. Latest data from Alphaliner shows Eastern Pacific’s spate of ordering in recent months will see it leapfrog Zodiac and others into third spot on the league of top non-operating containership owners.