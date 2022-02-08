Zodiac Maritime in for more DSME boxships

Eyal Ofer-controlled Zodiac Maritime has been revealed by brokers as the owner behind an order for six 16,000 teu LNG-fuelled ships at Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME). The vessels, costing $183m each, will deliver in 2025. The shipyard has won orders this year worth $2.72bn in a very strong start to 2022.

In total, Zodiac now has 20 boxships under construction at DSME cementing its position as the the third-largest boxship tonnage provider in the world.