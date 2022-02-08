AsiaContainersEuropeShipyards

Zodiac Maritime in for more DSME boxships

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersFebruary 8, 2022
0 16 Less than a minute
Klaus Kehrls/ MarineTraffic

Eyal Ofer-controlled Zodiac Maritime has been revealed by brokers as the owner behind an order for six 16,000 teu LNG-fuelled ships at Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME). The vessels, costing $183m each, will deliver in 2025. The shipyard has won orders this year worth $2.72bn in a very strong start to 2022.

In total, Zodiac now has 20 boxships under construction at DSME cementing its position as the the third-largest boxship tonnage provider in the world.

Tags
Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersFebruary 8, 2022
0 16 Less than a minute
Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button