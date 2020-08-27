Zodiac Maritime makes its first ship purchase of the year

Eyal Ofer’s 135-ship strong Zodiac Maritime is understood to have made its first purchase of the year, paying Nissen Kaiun $25m for the seven-year-old scrubber fitted 181,415 dwt Jubilant Excellence capesize.

The Japanese-built bulker will join another 23 capes in the Zodiac fleet.

Zodiac’s purchasing department has taken a time out in 2020 with the company preoccupied with selling some of its vintage tankers.

Japan’s Nissen Kaiun, meanwhile, has a sizeable tranche of its fleet it is keen to offload before the end of the year.