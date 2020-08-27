Dry CargoEurope

Zodiac Maritime makes its first ship purchase of the year

Hans Thaulow Hans Thaulow August 27, 2020
Eyal Ofer’s 135-ship strong Zodiac Maritime is understood to have made its first purchase of the year, paying Nissen Kaiun $25m for the seven-year-old scrubber fitted 181,415 dwt Jubilant Excellence capesize.

The Japanese-built bulker will join another 23 capes in the Zodiac fleet.

Zodiac’s purchasing department has taken a time out in 2020 with the company preoccupied with selling some of its vintage tankers.

Japan’s Nissen Kaiun, meanwhile, has a sizeable tranche of its fleet it is keen to offload before the end of the year.

Hans Thaulow

Hans Henrik Thaulow is an Oslo-based journalist who has been covering the shipping industry for the last 15 years. As well as some work for the Informa Group, Hans was the China correspondent for TradeWinds. He also contributes to Maritime CEO magazine. Hans’ shipping background extends to working as a shipbroker trainee with Simpson, Spence & Young in Hong Kong.

