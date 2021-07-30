Zodiac Maritime-operated tanker attacked off Oman

An oil tanker operated by Eyal Ofer’s Zodiac Maritime was attacked off the coast of Oman in the Arabian Sea.

The attack on Thursday night targeted the Liberian-flagged 50,000 dwt tanker Mercer Street , approximately 159 km from the Port of Duqm.

London-based Zodiac Maritime issued a statement saying that there had been a suspected piracy incident and that the ship was Japanese-owned. The VesselsValue data shows the 2013-built vessel belongs to Taihei Kaiun KK.

“At the time of the incident, the vessel was in the northern Indian Ocean, traveling from Dar es Salaam to Fujairah with no cargo onboard,” Zodiac Maritime said in a statement on Friday.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported that the investigations are ongoing and that it does not believe the incident is piracy-related.

Splash has reported on other Israel-linked ships being targeted in recent months, such as the incident on a car carrier that suffered a series of explosions in February and the recent attack on the containership CSAV Tyndall, also formerly owned by Zodiac Maritime.