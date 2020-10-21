Less than a minute

Zodiac Maritime swoops for another capesize

Eyal Ofer’s Zodiac Maritime has been identified as the buyer of the 2012-built 180,600 dwt capesize bulker Huge Hakata .

Multiple shipbroking houses including Seasure Shipbroking, Lorentzen & Stemoco and Intermodal reported that Zodiac bought the Tsuneishi Cebu-built vessel from Nissen Kaiun for $23m, significantly lower than VesselsValue‘s valuation of $26.38m.

Earlier in the month, Zodiac paid $15.7m for Giuseppe Bottiglieri’s 2010-built capesize bulk carrier Giuseppe Bottiglieri.

Zodiac Maritime currently owns a fleet of 134 vessels, with another three on order, according to VesselsValue.