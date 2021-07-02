Zuyderzee Capital brings in former DVB shipping experts

Dutch investment and advisory services company Zuyderzee Capital has formed a joint venture with former DVB Bank investment managers Edwin Jager and Roland Rutgers van Rozenburg to offer shipping investment management.

The new unit, called Zuyderzee Shipping & Intermodal Investment Management, will see Jager and van Rozenburg as managing directors focused on managing transportation assets, including shipping and intermodal investments for third party investors.

Before joining Zuyderzee Shipping & Intermodal Investment Management in June 2021, Jager had been employed since 2012 with the investment management division of DVB, where he was a managing director, responsible for a portfolio of investments in the shipping, offshore, intermodal and rail industries. Prior to DVB, Jager was managing director and global head of shipping & intermodal at NIBC.

Van Rozenburg joined Zuyderzee Shipping & Intermodal Investment Management after having spent more than 20 years in the transportation industry. In addition to DVB Bank, where he was responsible for DVB’s intermodal and rail investment fund activities, van Rozenburg worked for the leasing company Touax, and prior to that, in the principal finance group of Fortis Bank.

DVB, once one of the world’s most important sources of shipping finance, announced its exit from the sector in 2019, and has since seen a host of well-known names move to pastures new.