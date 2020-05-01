Home Sector Piracy 10 crew kidnapped from product tanker off Nigeria May 1st, 2020 Sam Chambers Piracy

The Panamanian-flagged Vemahope , a 6,152 dwt product tanker controlled by Piraeus-based Queensway Navigation, was attacked in Nigerian waters yesterday by a speedboat with armed individuals boarding the ship and taking 10 crew as hostage.

Security consultants Dryad Global report the latest attack brings the number of kidnapped seafarers off West Africa so far this year to 42.

The attack is the seventh deep offshore incident within Nigerian waters this year with 2020 looking very much on track to follow the piracy highs seen in West Africa last year.