2020 Bulkers has converted and extended the index-linked time charters for two newcastlemaxes, Bulk Shanghai and Bulk Seoul, to fixed rate charters from today until September 30 at a rate of $22,850, gross, including scrubber benefit.

Following the fixed rate charter periods, both time charters have been extended with six months index-linked charters.

The Norwegian pure-play big bulker owner has a total of eight newcastlemaxes in operation.