Acta Marine secures SOV contract from GE

Dutch offshore vessel owner Acta Marine has signed a contract with GE Renewable Energy for the chartering of the 2018-built service operation vessel (SOV) Acta Auriga to support the commissioning activities of 80 Haliade 150-6 MW turbines at the Saint-Nazaire offshore wind farm in France.

The vessel will start operating on behalf of GE Renewable Energy in the second quarter of 2022 when the offshore wind turbine installation is set to begin. Departing from the Port of Saint-Nazaire, the vessel will assist in the mechanical completion and commissioning of wind turbines and also provide accommodation and transportation for the project personnel and goods that are needed offshore.

John Higgins, project management leader at GE Renewable Energy offshore wind, said: “I trust that the quality of the vessel’s design and the skills of their teams will support our project teams in executing the offshore works on time and with quality. As a key player in the offshore wind industry, we continue to develop a network of high skilled suppliers that will be able to help us provide the best service to our customers.”

The Saint-Nazaire offshore wind farm is managed by a consortium between EDF Renouvelables and Enbridge, and will be the first commercial wind farm in France. Commissioning is due to be completed by the end of 2022.