Middle EastPorts and Logistics

AD Ports bolsters its position in Egypt

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersJuly 4, 2022
0 98 1 minute read
Abu Dhabi Ports

Abu Dhabi’s AD Ports Group is spending $140m to acquire a 70% equity stake in International Associated Cargo Carrier, which wholly owns two Egypt-based maritime companies, Transmar International Shipping Company and Transcargo International (TCI).

Transmar is a regional container shipping company that operates across the Middle East, Red Sea, Arabian Gulf and Eastern Coast of Africa.

TCI is a terminal operator and stevedoring company, mainly operating out of Adabiya Port, where it is the exclusive container operator. Its two lines of business are container and bulk cargo services. In 2021, TCI handled 92,500 teu and 1.2m tonnes of bulk cargos.

Falah Mohammed Al Ahbabi, chairman of AD Ports Group, said: “This is the first overseas acquisition in AD Ports Group’s history, and an important milestone in our ambitious international expansion plan. This acquisition will support our wider growth targets for North Africa and the Gulf region and broaden the portfolio of services we are able to offer in those markets.”

This deal is the latest in a series by AD Ports Group in the Egyptian maritime industry, including agreements with the Egyptian Group for Multipurpose Terminals for the joint development and operation of Egypt’s Ain Sokhna Port and an agreement with the General Authority for Red Sea Ports for the development, operation, and management of cruiseship berths at Sharm El Sheikh Port.

Tags
Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersJuly 4, 2022
0 98 1 minute read
Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button