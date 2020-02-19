ADNOC awards offshore EPC contracts to Petrofac and Sapura Energy

The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has awarded two contracts for the construction of offshore facilities for the Dalma Gas Development Project.

The two EPC contracts, valued at over $1.65bn in total, were awarded to Petrofac Emirates and a joint venture between Petrofac and Sapura Energy.

Both contracts are expected to be completed in 2022 and will enable the Dalma Gas Development project to produce around 340m standard cubic feet per day of natural gas.

“Petrofac and Sapura Energy were selected to deliver this crucial project after an extremely competitive and rigorous tender process that ensures that 70 percent of the award value will flow into the UAE’s economy as In-Country Value, stimulating local economic growth and supporting the diversification of the nation’s economy in line with the leadership’s wise directives,” said Yaser Saeed Almazrouei, executive director of Adnoc’s upstream directorate.

