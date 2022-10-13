Adnoc Drilling secures $980m contract

Adnoc Drilling has secured a new contract worth around $980m for the hire of two jackup rigs and associated manpower and equipment, to support Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC)’s offshore operations.

The latest contract award brings the total value of awards from Adnoc Offshore to Adnoc Drilling to $5.95bn in 2022.

Earlier this month, Adnoc Drilling landed a contract worth $1.53bn for the provision of 12 jackups and two island rigs and associated integrated drilling services. This followed two awards in August worth $3.43bn for the hire of eight rigs.

Adnoc Drilling is the largest national drilling company in the Middle East by rig fleet size, with 105 rigs as of July 31 of which 32 jackups and more units expected to join the fleet.