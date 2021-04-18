ADNOC eyes hydrogen market with India

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) is looking to explore the hydrogen market with India’s public and private sectors to support the country’s growing demand for energy and need for cleaner fuels.

“Today, India is one of our biggest and most important trading partners, particularly in the field of energy. And as India’s demand for energy grows, we stand ready to help meet that demand by making the full portfolio of our products available to the Indian market,” said Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, ADNOC group CEO.

Al Jaber said that the world and India for that matter require more energy with fewer emissions and that ADNOC believes hydrogen could be a game-changer and a real opportunity to accelerate the broader energy transition.

ADNOC currently produces about 300,000 tons of hydrogen a year as part of its current industrial processes. Alongside its existing infrastructure and commercial-scale carbon capture utilisation and storage (CCUS) capabilities, ADNOC believes it can become a major player in the developing blue hydrogen market.

The company is also exploring the potential of green Hydrogen through the Abu Dhabi Hydrogen Alliance which was recently established by ADNOC, Mubadala and ADQ.

“Working together, we are identifying viable international market opportunities and developing a roadmap to create a hydrogen ecosystem to serve both the UAE and the global market. That said, we recognise that the key to developing the hydrogen economy of the future will be aligning supply and demand,” Al Jaber concluded.