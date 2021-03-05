EuropeOffshore

Aker Solutions awarded Asgard B contract by Equinor

Jason Jiang Jason JiangMarch 5, 2021
0 0 1 minute read
KBR

Aker Solutions has secured a contract from Equinor for modifications on the Asgard B gas and condensate platform to enable increased production.

The scope includes engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) of new equipment.

The work starts immediately and is scheduled to be completed in 2024. The modifications are expected to enable increased production from the Smørbukk reservoir.

“We are excited to perform this modification project for Equinor, focusing on responsible management of resources by utilizing existing installations to enable increased production. We have a strong track-record from successful deliveries of several similar projects previously,” said Linda Litlekalsoy Aase, executive vice president, electrification, maintenance and modifications at Aker Solutions.

Asgard B is a semisubmersible gas and condensate processing platform which is part of the Asgard field, one of the largest developments on the Norwegian continental shelf.

Tags
Jason Jiang Jason JiangMarch 5, 2021
0 0 1 minute read
Jason Jiang

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button