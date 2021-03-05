Aker Solutions awarded Asgard B contract by Equinor

Aker Solutions has secured a contract from Equinor for modifications on the Asgard B gas and condensate platform to enable increased production.

The scope includes engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) of new equipment.

The work starts immediately and is scheduled to be completed in 2024. The modifications are expected to enable increased production from the Smørbukk reservoir.

“We are excited to perform this modification project for Equinor, focusing on responsible management of resources by utilizing existing installations to enable increased production. We have a strong track-record from successful deliveries of several similar projects previously,” said Linda Litlekalsoy Aase, executive vice president, electrification, maintenance and modifications at Aker Solutions.

Asgard B is a semisubmersible gas and condensate processing platform which is part of the Asgard field, one of the largest developments on the Norwegian continental shelf.