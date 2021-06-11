Aker Solutions manager in Malaysia accused of cheating

An Aker Solutions manager in Malaysia was charged today in court over false information to win licenses from state energy player Petronas.

Ahmad Hatta Kamaruzzaman was accused of submitting documents with intent to mislead Petronas to enlist Syarikat Aker Engineering Malaysia as a company with Bumiputera status. Malaysia has a quota system, where a large part of contracts from state-affiliated companies are reserved for ethnic Malays and indigenous people.

In December last year, it became known that the Malaysian authorities were allegedly investigating Aker Solutions’ operations in the country.

Aker Solutions said yesterday it was confident they meet all relevant requirements in Malaysia, including the latest renewal of the licenses in mid-2020.

“We do not expect the process to have any significant impact on our operations in Malaysia,” the company said.

Malaysia is Aker Solutions’ Asia Pacific headquarters. It has been in the country since 1987 and has completed some of the most important projects both locally and globally, including the massive subsea development project, Kaombo, offshore Angola.

The company has its main engineering base in Kuala Lumpur and a manufacturing center in Port Klang, one of the largest subsea facilities in Southeast Asia.