Al Seer JV in for more South Korean LPG carriers

ABGC DMCC, a joint venture firm of fast-expanding Al Seer Marine and BGN International, has booked a pair of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carriers at South Korea’s Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries.

Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (KSOE), the shipbuilding holding company of Hyundai Samho, revealed the order in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

The ships will be delivered by January 2026 in a deal worth around $197m.

Al Seer Marine, part of Abu Dhabi’s International Holding Company (IHC), already has two 86,000 cu m units on order at Hyundai Heavy Industries under the same jv with the Dubai-based energy trader BGN. Last year the company also acquired two smaller LPG ships Alcor and Alkaid (pictured).