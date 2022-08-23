Greater ChinaOperations

Alastair Marsh joins the board at Wallem

Alastair Marsh, the former CEO of class society Lloyd’s Register, has been appointed to the board of Hong Kong shipmanager Wallem Group.

Nigel Hill, chairman of Wallem, commented: “We are delighted to welcome Alastair to the board of directors at Wallem. Over the years he has earned the respect of those within the industry and his experience and track record of delivering success will be invaluable in helping Wallem move forward.”

A chartered accountant by profession, Marsh spent 13 years at Lloyd’s Register, including five years as CEO. He stepped down in 2020 to be replaced by Nick Brown.

