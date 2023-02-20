AmericasEuropeTankers

Algoma ships out product tanker to Furetank JV and Larsson Shipping

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinFebruary 20, 2023
FureBear a product taker joint venture between Furetank and Algoma Central Corporation, together with Larsson Shipping, has taken over the ownership of Algoma’s 2008-built Algonorth.

The 16,958 dwt vessel, which Algoma acquired for a reported price of $13.5m from Furetank’s Gothia Tanker Alliance partner Rederi AB Älvtank in 2018, has arrived from Canada to trade in Northern Europe under the new name Fure Skagen.

The Fure Skagen will be sailing under the Faroe Island flag, owned by FureBear and Larsson Shipping and commercially managed by Furetank Chartering in the Gothia Tanker Alliance.

Sweden-based Furetank and Canada’s Algoma have jointly invested in eight 17,999 dwt product tankers at China Merchants Jinling Shipyard in Yangzhou, with the first vessel expected to be delivered later this year.

Lars Höglund, CEO of Furetank said the addition of Fure Skagen will improve the services of 50/50 jv and give the partners “a well-timed overlap while waiting for the new Vinga series vessels to arrive from the shipyard in China.”

Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a background in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

