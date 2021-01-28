Amazon invests in electrofuels

Infinium, an American electrofuels solution provider, has seen some famous brands come in for its latest round of funding this week.

Investors included Amazon’s Climate Pledge Fund, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI), AP Ventures, Neuman & Esser, and the Grantham Environmental Trust. Infinium said the proceeds will be used to advance the development of commercial scale applications to decarbonise the transportation sector.

The Infinium Electrofuels process converts renewable power into green hydrogen, then uses this green hydrogen and waste carbon dioxide to produce what it claims are net-zero carbon fuels. These drop-in fuels may be used in today’s plane, ship and truck fleets without changes in infrastructure.

“We’re thrilled to be working with Amazon and MHI to demonstrate the commercial impact of our technology,” said Robert Schuetzle, CEO of Infinium. “Backing from the largest hydrogen-focused venture capital firm, AP Ventures, as well as support from Neuman & Esser, an international compressor solutions provider with headquarters in Germany and the Grantham Environmental Trust is a huge vote of confidence for the promise of electrofuels and our technology’s ability to scale in order to meet today’s urgent climate challenges. We expect that current projects under development will be the first broad-scale utilisation of electrofuels by commercial vehicles, harmonising hydrogen utilisation and waste carbon capture.” Infinium’s electrofuels solution has real potential to help decarbonise transport that carries heavier loads and travels long distances

“Infinium’s electrofuels solution has real potential to help decarbonise transport that carries heavier loads and travels long distances,” commented Kara Hurst, vice president of worldwide sustainability at Amazon.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos founded the Bezos Earth Fund last year, which is a separate philanthropic climate fund to Amazon’s Climate Pledge Fund.

The Bezos Earth Fund is helping fund the Mission Possible Partnership (MPP), which launched yesterday at the Davos Agenda, as a coalition formed by the Energy Transitions Commission, Rocky Mountain Institute, We Mean Business coalition, and the World Economic Forum with the aim to accelerate the decarbonisation of industries – including shipping – representing 30% of global emissions.