American Offshore Services orders four Jones Act CTVs for offshore wind work

US crew transfer vessel operator American Offshore Services (A-O-S), owned by SEA.O.G Offshore and Northern Offshore Services, has placed an order at Blount Boats to build four jones Act CTVs. The company said the vessels will be the first hybrid-ready CTVs operating in the US.

The Rhode Island-based shipbuilder will deliver the vessels in 2023-2024. All four CTVs will immediately go to work servicing US offshore wind farm projects.

The company has already secured its first contracts, starting in Q2 2023. A-O-S will provide CTVs and equipment to four different wind farms on the US East Coast during the construction phase.

“The hard work we all have put in together has resulted in our first won contracts,” said David Kristensson, owner of Northern Offshore Services. “The first contract in a new market is always something special and I cannot wait for what happens tomorrow and the day after that.”

A-O-S was founded in 2020 when Northern Offshore Services and SEA.O.G entered a joint venture with the aim of of creating a CTV operator powerhouse.