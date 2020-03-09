Home Region Europe Andreas Ugland passes away March 9th, 2020 Sam Chambers Europe

Norwegian shipping magnate Andreas Ugland passed away at his home in the Cayman Islands on Friday aged 64 following a short illness.

Ugland came from a family with generations of shipowning behind them. He served as deputy chairman of the board of the tanker company Nordic American Tankers, where Herbjørn Hansson is chairman and CEO.

The two were close friends and collaborators on a number of projects including shuttle tanker company Ugland Nordic Shipping, acquired by Teekay in 2001.

Previously, he was chairman of the board of Ugland International Holding and also served on the board of directors of the Høegh Ugland Autoliners car carrier fleet.