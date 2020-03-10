Aon swoops for Willis Towers Watson to create world’s largest insurance broker

March 10th, 2020 Europe, Finance and Insurance 0 comments

Aon announced yesterday a $30bn deal to buy rival Willis Towers Watson, creating the world’s largest insurance broker, overtaking Marsh & McLennan.

“This combination will create a more innovative platform capable of delivering better outcomes for all stakeholders, including clients, colleagues, partners and investors,” said Aon CEO Greg Case. “Our world-class expertise across risk, retirement and health will accelerate the creation of new solutions that more efficiently match capital with unmet client needs in high-growth areas like cyber, delegated investments, intellectual property, climate risk and health solutions.”

If the deal passes regulatory scrutiny, Aon said it will keep its headquarters in London and be led by Aon CEO Case and Aon CFO Christa Davies. Willis CEO John Haley will become executive chairman.

