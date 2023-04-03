EuropePorts and Logistics

APM Terminals gears up for significant expansion at Rotterdam

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersApril 3, 2023
Maersk

APM Terminals has announced a massive EUR1bn ($1.08bn) expansion of its Maasvlakte II terminal in Rotterdam. The project involves a site of approximately 47.5 ha with 1 km of deepsea quay. The Port of Rotterdam Authority is now constructing the new quay walls, which will be completed by mid-2024. The expansion will increase the terminal’s capacity by 2m teu and the new section is expected to be operational in the second half of 2026.

Allard Castelein, CEO of the Port of Rotterdam Authority, said: “We are very pleased with APM Terminals’ decision to expand the terminal and to choose Rotterdam as the hub for its Western European operations. This additional terminal capacity is much needed to continue handling the increasing container volumes in the coming years in an efficient and sustainable way.”

In addition to the new terminal site, an empty depot of around 16 ha will also be built for Star Container Services – a subsidiary of A.P. Moller – Maersk – in the area immediately alongside APM Terminals Maasvlakte II.

With this announcement for Maasvlakte II, all the remaining vacant sites for APM Terminals in the Amaliahaven area of the port have now been leased for expansion projects.

