Aquadrill secures $94m Gulf of Mexico contract

Aquadrill, formerly Seadrill Partners, an affiliate of John Fredriksen’s Seadrill Limited, has entered into a charter hire agreement with Diamond Offshore Drilling for the 2013-built ultra-deepwater drillship Auriga to execute a one-year drilling contract in the US Gulf of Mexico. The deal comes with a one-year mutually agreed option.

The total contract value for the firm portion of the contract is estimated to be $94m and commencement is expected in February 2022. Under the contract associated with the charter hire agreement, the Auriga will be upgraded with managed pressure drilling capabilities.

Aquadrill said the terms of the charter hire agreement are consistent with the current management services agreements in place between the company and Diamond Offshore, adding that the resulting financial benefits are as if it had entered into the drilling contract directly.

Aquadrill owns 11 offshore drilling units, consisting of four drillships, four semisubs and three tender assist drilling units.