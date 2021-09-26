AmericasEuropeOffshore

Aquadrill secures $94m Gulf of Mexico contract

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinSeptember 27, 2021
0 41 1 minute read
Aquadrill

Aquadrill, formerly Seadrill Partners, an affiliate of John Fredriksen’s Seadrill Limited, has entered into a charter hire agreement with Diamond Offshore Drilling for the 2013-built ultra-deepwater drillship Auriga to execute a one-year drilling contract in the US Gulf of Mexico. The deal comes with a one-year mutually agreed option.

The total contract value for the firm portion of the contract is estimated to be $94m and commencement is expected in February 2022. Under the contract associated with the charter hire agreement, the Auriga will be upgraded with managed pressure drilling capabilities.

Aquadrill said the terms of the charter hire agreement are consistent with the current management services agreements in place between the company and Diamond Offshore, adding that the resulting financial benefits are as if it had entered into the drilling contract directly.

Aquadrill owns 11 offshore drilling units, consisting of four drillships, four semisubs and three tender assist drilling units.

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinSeptember 27, 2021
0 41 1 minute read
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a backgroud in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button