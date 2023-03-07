Aquadrill’s drillship scores East Africa contract

UK-headquartered rig owner Aquadrill and a subsidiary of rig manager Vantage have secured a deal with an undisclosed operator in East Africa for the provision of the drillship Capella .

The 2008-built managed pressure drilling (MPD)-equipped unit has been booked for a one-well campaign, starting in mid-April this year.

The total contract value is expected to be around $37m and should run until the end of May.

Aquadrill owns four drillships, one semisub and three tender assist drilling units with management spread between Diamond Offshore Drilling, Energy Drilling and Vantage Drilling.