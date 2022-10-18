Aramco teams with McDermott and NPCC to set up two offshore fabrication yards

State oil giant Saudi Aramco is establishing two offshore fabrication yards in collaboration with McDermott International international and National Petroleum Construction Company (NPCC), part of Abu Dhabi’s National Marine Dredging Company (NMDC).

The new yards are being constructed in Ras Al Khair with the aim of delivering a more than 200% increase in Saudi Arabia’s offshore fabrication capacity. They are expected to fabricate and assemble offshore platforms, jackets and structures for subsea pipelines for Saudi Arabia, the Gulf Cooperation Council and broader markets.

The start-up of the facilities is planned for the third quarter of 2023, with the initial combined production capacity estimated at roughly 70,000 metric tons per year, increasing the Kingdom’s total offshore fabrication capacity to 100,000 metric tons annually. When fully operational, the yards are expected to create up to 7,000 direct and indirect jobs.

The yards are expected to take advantage of infrastructure at Ras Al Khair, including Ras Al Khair Port and the King Salman International Complex for Maritime Industries and Services.