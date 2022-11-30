Aristidis Alafouzos takes over as CEO at Okeanis Eco Tankers

Aristidis Alafouzos is stepping up from COO to replace his father Ioannis Alafouzos as CEO at Okeanis Eco Tankers. Alafouzos senior will become chairman of the Oslo-listed firm.

In further management changes, Iraklis Sbarounis, former CFO at TMS Shipping, is joining the company as CFO, serving alongside Konstantinos Oikonomopoulos, who will take over the role of chief development officer.

Aristidis Alafouzos commented: “Together with the rest of the OET team, we have been building a high-performance tanker company through a period of high volatility, and at times strongly adverse market conditions. I am extremely proud of what we have achieved and am greatly humbled by the confidence placed in me by the board of directors. I am confident that my years as COO have taught me invaluable lessons which I shall put to use in service to the company and our shareholders. This is an incredibly exciting time for OET and I look forward to help steer our Company on its onward journey.”

The OET fleet today consists of six suezmaxes and eight VLCCs.