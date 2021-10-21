Armed robbery incidents proliferate along the Singapore Strait

Armed robbery incidents are proliferating along the Singapore Strait, one of the world’s busiest waterways.

The Regional Cooperation Agreement on Combating Piracy and Armed Robbery against Ships in Asia Information Sharing Centre (ReCAAP ISC) has warned ship operators that six cases have been recorded already this month onboard ships while underway in the eastbound lane of the Traffic Separation Scheme (TSS) in the strait.

ReCAAP details that guns were used in one incident and knives in another.

“The ReCAAP ISC is concerned with the persistent occurrence of incidents in the Singapore Strait, particularly an important cluster of incidents off Tanjung Pergam (22 incidents since January), and an increase of incidents off Nongsa Island (five incidents),” the piracy watchdog warned today, adding that as the perpetrators have not been arrested, there is a possibility of further incidents in the Singapore Strait.

ReCAAP ISC urged littoral states to increase patrols while ships passing through the area are advised to intensify vigilance and maintain look-out.