Asia Energy Logistics offloads handy bulker

Jason Jiang Jason Jiang November 6, 2020
Hong Kong-listed Asia Energy Logistics has announced the sale of 2001-built handy bulker Asia Energy.

The 28,000 dwt Chinese-built vessel was sold to Shipping World 2000, an affiliate of Greece-based Blue Fleet Group, for a price of $3.3m.

The vessel will be delivered to the new owner in January next year.

The company said the sale is part of its fleet upgrade plans in order to comply with new regulations and the company is currently looking to buy a replacement vessel.

Following the sale, the fleet of Asia Energy Logistics will left with to two handy bulkers.

