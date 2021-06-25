Australian compressed hydrogen carrier project moves ahead

Australian company Global Energy Ventures (GEV) has announced a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with technology group Wärtsilä concerning the potential use of its propulsion systems in the development of compressed hydrogen carriers.

GEV’s business model is to build, own and operate (BOO) the production, storage and shipping of green hydrogen – and in 2020 GEV introduced the world’s first large-scale compressed hydrogen transportation vessel designs – dubbed the C-H2 ship. The collaboration with Wärtsilä aims to accelerate the development process for these vessels.

GEV and Wärtsilä will initially review the various low-emission propulsion solutions, including use of alternate fuels, for use in the 430 tonne C-H2 ship. This work will include the inclusion of Wärtsilä’s advanced propulsion systems.

Martin Carolan, GEV Managing Director and CEO, said: “We have shown that C-H2 shipping is ideally suited for exporting green hydrogen with a lower delivered cost and having a technology leader such as Wärtsilä with us, we can deliver a shipping solution that is completely sustainable.”

GEV aims to advance its approval in principle (AIP) application with the American Bureau of Shipping for the C-H2 Ship. In addition, the partners will fully evaluate the integration of fuel cell systems provided by Ballard Power Systems.