Authorities plan to take oil off damaged Venezuelan FSO

Authorities from both Trinidad and Tobago and Venezuela are planning to transfer the oil cargo the damaged Venezuelan FSO Nabarima to another contracted vessel, the Trinidad Guardian reports.

The FSO Nabarima, carrying 173,000 tons of oil onboard, is suffering water ingress near Trinidad and Tobago and started to list to one side. The floating storage tanker, operated by Venezuelan oil company PSVSA, has been located in the Corocoro Field since 2015.

According to local reports and images posted online, the engine room of the vessel has been flooded.

Amery Browne, minister of foreign affairs of Trinidad and Tobago, told Trinidad Guardian that the authorities are closely monitoring the situation and working on solutions.

“The Energy Ministry is monitoring the situation closely. There is currently a bilateral oil spill contingency plan between Venezuela and T&T that will govern our response to any eventuality. Parties are free to request assistance from each other,” Browne said.

“The FSO is now at full capacity. Information coming out of Venezuela is that the ship is upright and in stable condition pending preparation for the transfer of the cargo to a contracted vessel,” Browne added.