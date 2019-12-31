Home Sector Offshore Axxis Geo Solutions seals Middle East survey contract December 31st, 2019 Jason Jiang Europe, Offshore

Axxis Geo Solutions has confirmed the signing of a contract for the 3D ocean bottom node (OBN) seismic acquisition survey in the Middle East following the securing of a letter of intent for the project in September.

The work is expected to commence in early January 2020, and will continue through most of the first quarter 2020.

“This contract will secure activity for the company and contribute with revenues through most of the winter season. In addition, this contract is a sign of seismic activity re-emerging in the region through advanced OBN seismic and imaging technology with potential demand for OBN seismic in years to come. With AGS’ track record of safe and efficient operations and a scalable business model, we believe we are well positioned for future contracts in the region,” said Axxis CEO Lee Parker.