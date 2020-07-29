Barrier mentality

In recent days I’ve come to the sad conclusion that getting crew home now will actually be harder than it was two or three months ago. The general public is naturally fearful of second and third waves of coronavirus knocking on their door and politicians are willing to ease those fears by increasing the barriers to entry.

While plucky holidaymakers in Europe have descended on beaches, it’s instructive to see what’s happening in Asia where the pandemic started out.

I am hearing plenty of...