Batteries on a charge

“Now we seem to be getting somewhere,” enthused Splash lead commentator Andrew Craig-Bennett on reading our report earlier this month on how batteries can be used today, right now, to electrify big containerships on voyages of up to 5,000 km.

In the future fuel debate, batteries have often been dismissed as merely a possible shortsea option, unable to have the requisite power for transoceanic voyages. Rapid tech developments ought to force us into a rethink on the potential of batteries.

...