Beks ensures Turkey rides high in the S&P charts

Istanbul-based Beks Ship Management and Trading remains one of the most active Turkish owners in the secondhand market.

Turkish tycoon Ali Bekmezci has almost singlehandedly secured the republic of Turkey a spot on Allied Shipbroking’s S&P’s top 10 list, published in the last week of 2022, bringing the country up to third place in the bracket that measures buyer nationality.

With a bronze on the top 10 list, Turkey has climbed six places since 2021, only to be beaten by China and Greece.

Turkey is listed with 77 ship purchases last year, 32 in bulk, 34 in wet, and the remaining eight assets divided evenly between container and gas carriers. Beks is behind 17 of these deals.

Beks has now been identified as the buyer of two more ships. It has secured the 16-year-old Daewoo-built 70,000 dwt Antikeros LR tanker from Chinese interests for $13m, the ship set to be renamed Beks Loyal. In another transaction, Beks has shaken hands with Greece’s Stealth Maritime for the 15-year-old, 50,000 dwt tanker T Rex for an undisclosed price. According to its site, this Samsung-built tanker will be renamed, Beks-T Rex.

Beks’s expanding fleet list during the space of 2022, counting 31 mostly semi-modern ships.