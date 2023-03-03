EuropeTankers

Beks flips aframax

Istanbul-based Beks Ship Management and Trading, this year’s most active Turkish owner in the secondhand market, has flipped an aframax.

Sources tell Splash that Turkish tycoon Ali Bekmezci, who has made several moves in the wet sector this year, is flipping his first tanker. Brokers tell Splash that Beks is proceeding to sell the 15-year-old, 106,000 dwt Beks Indiana for an undisclosed price. The ship is worth around $32m according to pricing portal VesselsValue.

The elderly tanker has been charted out for a fortune since it was bought in June 2021 for $17m as Minerva Indiana. This is the third attempted tanker sale by Beks since October.

Beks’ tanker arm has enjoyed enormous profits in the 12 months since Russia invaded Ukraine. The firm’s fleet value has skyrocketed as vintage tankers have hit historic highs.

