Belships seals fixtures for ultramax pair

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinOctober 22, 2021
Norwegian owner Belships has secured long-term charter contracts with undisclosed clients for two of its ultramax bulkers.

The Oslo-listed firm said it has fixed the duo for about 23-25 months at a gross rate of $25,500 per day per vessel. The contracts are expected to commence from the beginning of November 2021.

The deal follows a charter contract announced last week for one of Belships’ ultramaxes for about 22-24 months at $26,250 per day. This contract is expected to commence by the end of this month.

Belships is under a fleet renewal and expansion programme, selling its older ships and adding younger tonnage. Most recently, the company acquired an ultramax newbuilding resale currently under construction in Japan. The 64,000 dwt bulker will deliver in January 2023 and take Belships’ fleet to 30 ships with an average age of four years.

