Black & Veatch awarded FEED contract for design of first green hydrogen hub in Nova Scotia

EverWind Fuels Company, a private developer of green hydrogen and ammonia production and storage sites, has selected Black & Veatch, a global engineering and construction company, to provide front-end engineering design (FEED) services for its green hydrogen and ammonia production and storage facility in Point Tupper, Nova Scotia.

The Point Tupper site offers an existing ice-free, deep-water port with two berths that can accommodate the largest vessels in the world.

In its first phase, the facility will produce green hydrogen and green ammonia through electrolysis, using certified green power from the Nova Scotia Power transmission system. Onshore wind generation will power production in the second phase. In future phases, EverWind will use offshore wind power to produce hydrogen through electrolysis, unlocking Nova Scotia’s offshore wind capabilities. The first two phases will produce a combined 1m tonnes per annum of green ammonia.

Initial commercial operations at the facility are planned for 2025.