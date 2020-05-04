Bluewater taps ex-Morgan Stanley shipping head

Calgary-based maritime investment firm Bluewater Acquisition Corp has appointed Fotis Giannakoulis as a director of the company.

Giannakoulis was most recently lead maritime analyst at Morgan Stanley, covering shipping, offshore, LNG and energy infrastructure. Prior to joining Morgan Stanley, Giannakoulis was an investment banker at Poten Capital Services and also spent six years at Fortis Bank.

Commenting on social media, Bluewater CEO Mike Sapountzoglou said: “We’re excited and proud to announce that Fotis Giannakoulis has agreed to join the board of Bluewater Acquisition. As we enhance our global team, his in depth analytical experience, capital markets background as well as his global reach will be an invaluable asset to our group.”

Bluewater is listed on Canada’s TSX Venture Exchange and is looking to invest in assets or businesses in the maritime sector that exhibit growth potential. According to its website, the company is currently in the stage of identifying and evaluating opportunities.